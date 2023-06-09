Woman with severe allergies tells husband he can't eat lobster in house with parents.

Allergies are common, but it's also common for people to underestimate the real risks that come with an allergic reaction. While plenty of allergies are mid-range, and trigger asthmatic breathing or uncomfortable rashes, others are extreme enough to risk death or hospitalization.
So while others might think it's chill to eat something around you without offering it, the allergic person knows the true limits of what's safe. Sadly, enforcing these limits can create tension and conflict with loved ones who truly don't get it.
She wrote:
AITA for not wanting my husband to eat lobster in our house?
I (F27) have a seafood allergy, anything that comes from the sea will cause me to breakout in hives, nausea, and difficulty breathing. It never got to the point of being anaphylaxis reaction but I do not want to risk it. My husband (27M) loves seafood specifically lobster. He will eat it when visiting his parents (who live 4 hours away) but never around me.
His parents are coming to visit next week and are bringing lobster (My MIL doesn't understand my allergy and thinks I just get a small rash). I just found out today. I told my husband absolutely not, he can go to our friend's house to eat it but not here. He told me how he will eat in the living room and I can stay in the bedroom, I said no the smell is going to linger and il be nauseated for hours.
He promised to clean up after and scrub I said no I don't want to risk it. We argued a bit more and this is where we are. He is usually really good about my allergy and always checks in restaurants before going there if they sell seafood and will warn the waiters about my allergy. This is completely out of character for him so I'm wondering if I'm being the AH here.
Sokodal wrote:
NTA. His love for lobster shouldn’t come before your health.
dcookie22 wrote:
NTA. Call the in-laws and tell them not to bring the lobster. That is your house too and your allergy trumps your husband's and in-laws 'want' to eat lobster. If they want to indulge they can go to a restaurant or basically any other place. I don't see why you should go and be driven away from your house because of your allergy.
If you allow this now they might continue to do it every time. Are you supposed to leave the house every time they do this? Do your needs don't matter?? How long are you willing to tolerate this disrespect?
Aggravating-Pain9249 wrote:
You doń't know if or when your reaction will be more serious. Longer exposure could trigger something more than just shortness of breath, and nausea. Do you have an Epipen ready? Will husband and family be willing to stop immediately and help you? Oh they can't help you until they wash themselves. There is a reason why people with allergies ban those foods in their homes. NTA.
RichardKopf wrote:
NTA. I met a guy who had an anaphylactic reaction from putting on the face mask that another guy who had eaten shrimp had worn. I met another guy who had a reaction just walking into a seafood restaurant. I would be very careful around your husband for several hours after he's eaten seafood, and I definitely wouldn't cook it in your house.
Glad_Shop5765 wrote:
NTA. With every exposure, your allergy can get worse until one day you have anaphylaxis. His mommy and his lobster are more important to him than you and your health. The instant it goes into the house, throw it in the outside trash can. If he wants lobster that bad, he can eat it elsewhere or sit in a far corner of the yard to eat it.
Clearly, OP is NTA, but her husband and his parents are, and they need to snap out of it.