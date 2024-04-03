'My fiancée said I'm not good at the intimate parts of our relationship so I canceled the wedding, am I wrong?'

Last month, I hung out with Kiley and her boyfriend at their house. Amy and I usually hang out with them for dinners, but Amy had gone out of town for a couple of days. Anyways, we all got pretty drunk and were laughing a lot, and I was begging Kiley to tell me one bad thing Amy has told about me to her friends.

After a lot of pleading, Kiley finally said that one thing Amy had joked about was how she had better before, and I was not the greatest at satisfying her but she was with me for the complete package because she doesn’t care about intimatcy too much. I was drunk then, so I just laughed it off, but I felt somewhat stung.