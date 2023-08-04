Man asks if he should tell his wife that he 'almost' cheated on her with a coworker.

Here are some of the top comments from this post.

No_Band_1279 says:

Why would you tell her this? Is it for her benefit or to assuage your guilt? If you didn't do it and aren't going to do it, suck it the f%ck up and live with the sh#tty decision you almost made and be a better person.

If that's how it played out, the only motivation you have to tell her is selfishness in absolving yourself of the guilt. What's the other option? Unburden yourself, f%ck up trust and a relationship, and feel like you are a good person for being honest.