15 non-Americans share the common American issues they can't relate to.

A lot of websites on the internet centers conversations around America, its customs, and its problems.

But the world itself is far larger than America, and many people who log on every day are confronted with news and content about America that isn't at all relatable.

So in honor of that, non-Americans on a popular Ask Reddit thread shared the American problems they often hear about but don't relate to.

1. From marbatico:

Everything in stores being priced before taxes.

2. From Phizz01:

I can't relate to having to worry about medical insurance or paying thousands for some simple medical procedure. I can't relate to having to decide whether a family member should have chemotherapy and you be plunged into debt, or to be (some what) financially stable but them die from cancer. Breaking bad would have been a lot shorter in Europe.

3. From MsEwa:

Huge gaps between toilet door and frame. I don't need eye contact, thanks.

4. From iamhere2266: