People share the most obvious ways to spot an American abroad. It's weirdly sweet.

Growing up in America the last thirty-some years, we've been conditioned to aviod the "ugly American" stereotype when abroad. Well, it turns out we've done it. At least according to one viral Reddit thread — in which people listed the "obvious signs someone's American" — it looks like we've successfully convinced them all that we're just adorably loud and friendly. Great job, fellow patriots.

In Salzburg I went to grab something from the drug store. As I was checking out I said hello to the cashier (thinking there was very little difference between how I said it and how Austrians say it). She immediately started speaking to me in English and I asked her how she knew I spoke English.