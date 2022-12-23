21 normal things that happen in America but nowhere else.

Galileo was put to death when he said the Earth revolves around the Sun. That was 380 years ago, and today we all understand that the Earth revolves around the Sun. But in 2022 Americans have a hard time remembering that the world doesn't revolve around them.

On a popular Reddit thread, commentators made a list of things that only happen in America.

1. Ruhestoerung says:

Naming mere suspects of crimes with their complete names and a picture in the news.

2. Pope_Khajiit says:

Veterans discount. When I worked in retail, I would occasionally have to explain that being a past or active member of the American military doesn't qualify you for a discount in Australia. It was usually the family of the veteran who would be asking, sometimes demanding, the price reduction

3. bobbi21 says: