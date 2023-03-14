17 non-Americans share the hardest thing to comprehend about American culture.

So, when a Reddit user asked, "What’s the hardest thing for you to comprehend about the American culture?" non-Americans and tourists everywhere were ready to share the most baffling, confusing, or disturbing things about the way people live in the United States.
Americans love french fries, cheese, and gravy, but poutine never took off south of the border. Always found that odd. - righthanddan
Your healthcare system, so complicated and expensive. And people going bankrupt because they get sick, what bullsh*ttery is this? - MrTempleDene
You are allowed to drive a car at 16, own guns and sign up for the military at 18. But alcohol - behold the devil's liquid - is only for 21+ - lover_of_wisdom_
If you're rich you get all the help and preference you could ever need but if you're struggling or poor then f*ck you and you don't deserve a single thing, just work harder. It's as backwards as can be. - theone58