17 non-Americans share the hardest thing to comprehend about American culture.

Overprocessed food, red Solo cup parties in the basement, tailgating, health insurance, and refusing to ever use vacation days--Americans can be a confusing crew for people in other parts of the world...

So, when a Reddit user asked, "What’s the hardest thing for you to comprehend about the American culture?" non-Americans and tourists everywhere were ready to share the most baffling, confusing, or disturbing things about the way people live in the United States.

1.

Americans love french fries, cheese, and gravy, but poutine never took off south of the border. Always found that odd. - righthanddan

2.

Your healthcare system, so complicated and expensive. And people going bankrupt because they get sick, what bullsh*ttery is this? - MrTempleDene

3.

You are allowed to drive a car at 16, own guns and sign up for the military at 18. But alcohol - behold the devil's liquid - is only for 21+ - lover_of_wisdom_

4.