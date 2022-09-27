17 non-Americans share how they can spot an American when they see one.

Red Solo cups, flag merch, loud talking at restaurants, or asking for Ranch dressing everywhere they go--Americans aren't always hard to find...

Oh, you're from Florida? I couldn't tell from your giant American flag-printed T-shirt that says "Florida." So, when a Reddit user asked, "What are obvious immediate giveaways that someone is an American?" people were ready to share the obvious signs that they've spotted an American tourist.

When they say they are in Europe and not France, Germany etc. - jarris123

The volume of their voice. Every time I’m with my American friends I am shocked at how loud they are. - monkmaniac9

Covering things with assorted cheeses of the liquid persuasion. - Wooden_Dragonfly_608

Deliberating whether or not to go to the hospital after a serious injury. - desisenorita

Trying to communicate with other languages by just speaking english but slowly and making way too much hand gestures - Few-Creme-9254

