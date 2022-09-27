17 non-Americans share how they can spot an American when they see one.

Oh, you're from Florida? I couldn't tell from your giant American flag-printed T-shirt that says "Florida." So, when a Reddit user asked, "What are obvious immediate giveaways that someone is an American?" people were ready to share the obvious signs that they've spotted an American tourist.
When they say they are in Europe and not France, Germany etc. - jarris123
The volume of their voice. Every time I’m with my American friends I am shocked at how loud they are. - monkmaniac9
Covering things with assorted cheeses of the liquid persuasion. - Wooden_Dragonfly_608
Deliberating whether or not to go to the hospital after a serious injury. - desisenorita
Trying to communicate with other languages by just speaking english but slowly and making way too much hand gestures - Few-Creme-9254
When they talk about the 2 kinds of political ideologies. - Rubber_Fist_of_love