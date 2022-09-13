16 non-Americans share the one thing they don't think Americans are ready to hear.

So, when a Reddit user asked non-Americans, "What are Americans not ready to hear?" people were eager to share the hard truths and hilarious observations that people from the United States need to process in order to stay in touch with reality. Note: it's not normal to go into debt because you broke a bone.
México is not in sepia lightning. - TheoTiMa
They don't really know what terms like liberal/socialist/fascist mean - ReanCloom
A bidet is cleaner then using toilet paper - annonymark
Pledging allegiance to your flag every morning is really strange. - muttli
America is only capitalist for poor people. Rich people live in a socialist state, where they constantly get bailouts, subsidies and debt forgiveness. - overpaid_bum
Religion has no place in politics, hence “separation of church and state.” - Dathomire