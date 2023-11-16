Aunt tells niece it's her 'fault' she got kicked by horse, SIL calls her furious. AITA?

The golden rule doesn't just apply to people, it applies to animals too. Chances are, if you wouldn't like being treated a specific way, neither would an animal.

In a popular post on the AITA subreddit, a woman asked if she was wrong for telling her niece it's her fault she got kicked by a horse. She wrote:

"AITA for telling my niece it’s her fault that my horse kicked her?"

I (27F) have a niece (14F) who is my older brother’s (36M) and his wife (34F) daughter. She’s a very sweet girl and she loves my horses and the other horses I board which are my friends. My brother and his wife live in the city, while I live in my uncle’s ranch on my mothers side in a different state. (My brother and I have different mom’s but same dad.)