Man's sister has 'irrational fear' of avian flu, he say, then stay the cluck away.

She's been pressuring me to 'dispose of' my chickens, arguing it's for the safety of her child. Her logic revolves around the idea that my niece could catch the flu from them. I have suggested precautions such as ensuring my niece washes her hands after playing with the chickens, but this doesn't assuage her concerns.

While I deeply care for my sister and want my home to be a comfortable space for her and my niece, I feel it's unjust for her to try and dictate my choice of pets.

After several months of back and forth on this, I finally lost my patience and told her, 'My chickens are here to stay. They're an integral part of my life. If you can't handle that, you're not obliged to visit.'