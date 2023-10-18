Husband accidentally takes 'past love' to 'their restaurant,' on his wedding anniversary.

Unfortunately, we had no idea what we wanted... But while discussing that we stumbled upon a steakhouse in a relatively hidden alley. The steaks were pricey, but it's our anniversary right? We can go for a good meal on this day... And it turned out to be an amazing decision!

We accidentally discovered the most famous steakhouse in our city and the steaks were absolutely stunning! We have been going there every anniversary since, always having a great time and meal.

Since I liked the story, I of course mentioned that to my friend during our meeting on Monday; That I know of the steakhouse by accident. And that it is actually really funny, because It's been actually this exact date in next month when we went here for the anniversary back then.