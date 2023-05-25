Older workers are flabbergasted by co-workers rents because their mortgages are lower.

Buying a house today is much more complicated than 20-30 years ago. Wages have not raised with the prices of a home, interest rates are intense, and unlike your parents, you can't use a tray of homemade cookies as a down payment on a home.

On a popular Reddit thread, one person tells their coworkers how much they pay to rent, and they don't believe them.

They write:

I was talking to one of my older coworkers, and he asked why I work two jobs; I told him my rent is $1800. He was like well damn, you must live in a mansion. I said, no, just an 800 sq ft apartment.

He didn't believe me, so I showed him on my phone what all the apartments are going for in our town, and he was like, what the f*ck? My mortgage is half that on a four bedroom house.