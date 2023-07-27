Boss tells employee that having a desk next to a window is 'above their pay grade.'

If you think about where you spend most of your day during the week, it's at your desk working. It's depressing, but if you like your job, maybe it isn't so bad. Whether you work from home or in an office, your work desk is your home base; ideally, it's as nice as possible.

On a popular Reddit thread in the Antiwork Subreddit, an administrative assistant gets told that having a window next to their desk is above their pay grade.

They write:

This is after multiple discussions with my boss, albeit casual ones. I'm the admin assistant for a small office with no dress code and no visitors, but they had me set up at the reception desk when I started working here eleven months ago during my trial period, which I was OK with.