What's something you hope will be gone in ten years? 16 people share their answer.

Carson Cupello
Apr 21, 2023 | 3:57 PM
Life on earth has changed drastically in the last decade. So it's reasonable to expect that in ten years from now, things may be unrecognizable.

When Reddit user u/moneybot posed a question, the internet was all too eager to answer and debate. Which ones do you think are most likely to come true?

"What is the one thing you really hope is no longer around ten years from now?"

1. From padawansound:

Current social media habits. I'm not naive enough to think social media will cease to exist, but I'm hoping we become a bit more mindful in how we choose to engage with it.

2. Bobmiser2000:

The need for a 2 income household.

3. willstr1 says:

Rush hour traffic. Between telecommuting (reducing the number of physical commuters), better public transit, and the potential for self driving cars there is really no need for a 30 minute drive to take over an hour.

4. Neither-Fix4327 wishes:

Payday loan companies.

5. From carissadraws:

Unaffordable housing. Either raise wages or force housing prices down. Or at least give people renting/housing credits so they can afford the exorbitant costs to live.

