"AITA for not wanting my mother-in-law to come stay with us after the baby is born (while we live with my mother)?"

For context: I’m (43f) three months along with my first baby. I live with my mother (where I live this is culturally accepted and welcome). I got pregnant by surprise, before my boyfriend and I had moved in together.

I work from home, and have preferred to stay put for the time being at least until after postpartum, as my pregnancy has been complicated, and it’s given me a lot of peace of mind to have my mother around during the day in case something comes up.

My mother has offered my boyfriend to move in. The house is big, there’s extra space for everyone’s privacy, and he will probably be fully installed in a couple of months after he sorts his current situation out.