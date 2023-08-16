Woman won't let niece return to 'help' at bakery, SIL says 'you're breaking her heart.'

One of the best parts of being an aunt or uncle is being able to spend quality time with your sibling's kids that they'll treasure as memories into adulthood.

You can go on adventures, teach them life skills, tell stories from your youth, and give them wisdom about the world, and at the end of it, you get to return them to their parents and go on with your life.

However, even if you're not in the full parenting role, there are still plenty of times you may disappoint the kids and set boundaries that might be difficult for them to accept.

In a popular post on the AITA subreddit, a woman asked if she was wrong for telling her sister-in-law her niece can no longer help around her bakery.

She wrote:

AITA for not letting my niece help in my bakery anymore?