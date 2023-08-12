Dad accidentally likes his daughter's friend's bikini pic on instagram, panics. UPDATED

I instantly unlike it, but, of course, the damage is done. Somewhere, Sally's phone just got a notification that some user whose account shares the same last name as my daughter -- liked that pic. So, Sally will mention this to my daughter and I will be a dead man, and that's it. It's been nice knowing you all.

I realize there may be a saving grace here, which is that Sally, with her 20k followers and thousands of likes per pic might have notifications turned off, in which case this is a non-issue. Or, she gets so many notifications, she won't notice because she ignores them and then clears them in bunches.