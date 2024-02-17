Friendship Fallout: Couple receives $1100 bill for friend's birthday dinner. + Update

For those saying we should have asked ahead of time, I guess this is where I get hung up. We were anticipating a range based on many meals with this group— including birthday dinners. Why would we reach out to the host and ask “this isn’t going to cost us more than $1000, is it?” when every past experience was substantially lower (60-70% less)?

We haven’t asked for an itemized receipt yet, but looked up the cost of the family style dinner per person. Based on what we ate/drank, our total would come to right around $700.

To be honest, I would have been surprised by that amount, but we’re being asked to pay $400 more than that and I think, as many have pointed out, we are getting charged for others’ wine choices.