Woman finds out fiancé's married 'work wife' named her baby after him.

"My fiancé and I just found out that the married woman he worked with 5 years ago that professed her secret love for him, named her and her husband’s now baby after my fiancé."

OddMathematician8715

As the title states…. I’m just completely shocked overall. I feel so bad for her husband and that baby. I also feel bad for my fiancé as he is incredibly creeped out now realizing someone who seemed so insignificant at the time has been still obsessing over him this many years later when he hasn’t even given her a second thought. A little backstory for clarity -

My fiancé (we will call him Randy Charles) who goes by his middle name, Charles, and this married woman (we will call her Natasha) and myself worked together at a restaurant back in 2019.

My fiancé and I were only friends at the time, and we were close enough that he was comfortable opening up to me about Natasha and his “relationship” with each other. To make a long story short here, Natasha got Randy’s number from work info one day and reached out to him outside of work.