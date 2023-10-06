Person floating lazy river bumps into mom carrying baby, they get in argument. AITA?

There are awkward moments that we forget minutes later, and there are awkward moments that make us feel so bad we replay them in our heads, searching for some conclusive evidence we're not simply bad at being adults.

In a popular post on the AITA subreddit, the OP asked if they were wrong for bumping into a woman holding a baby in the lazy river. They wrote:

"AITA for bumping into a woman holding a baby in the lazy river?"

I was at a water park last week and my friends and I went into the lazy river. To my knowledge, I thought you were meant to lay in the tube with your belly facing up and just kinda let the water push you through the course freely. This particular lazy river has certain areas that move much faster than others, so I found it difficult to maintain control and avoid bumping into other tubes as much as I'd like.