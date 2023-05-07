Woman thinks she's going to business meeting, realizes too late it's a date.

He was hoping to...merge with her company.

One young woman thought she was going to a business meeting with an established older business executive. She even set up the meeting through the man's office. But, as the night progressed, she was more and more aware that his intentions were quite different from hers.

'TIFU by accidentally going on a date.'

GoldenBear1823

I (24F) work in a professional setting where networking is very common. I met an older man (maybe in his 50’s) while waiting in a lobby for a meeting and started chatting about what we do for work.

We exchanged business cards, and when he followed up with me, I suggested we grab coffee so I can learn more about what he does.