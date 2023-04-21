Dad and dog owner get into argument at restaurant after dog's barking makes baby cry.

AITA for my kid crying and annoying a dog owner?
I went out to eat on a patio with my 10-month-old and wife. We got seated at a table next to a guy who brought his dog. It's medium-sized, not sure what breed. It's a few minutes, all is well, we get our drinks and order our food. Another guy with a dog shows up. The dog barks/growls at him. The guy gets his dog to be quiet. The other dog doesn't react at all.
We aren't a dog family. We chose this spot because the weather was great and the food/drinks are good. The presence of a dog doesn't bother me, but I'm not going to willingly interact with them. My kid has minimal experience around dogs. That's for his safety. The barking/growling however, caused my 10-month-old to start crying. It freaked him out. My wife is consoling him.