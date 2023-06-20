Man tells brother he can't bring dog to baby nephew's party, he says 'I'm not coming.'

People are deeply protective of their dogs and babies, and when those two butt heads, things can get ugly.
Ideally, pet-free parents and child-free pet owners would be able to relate to each other when it comes to the intense love they have, and the weight of caregiving responsibilities, but it doesn't always pan out that way.
He wrote:
AITA for not allowing dogs anymore at my cookouts?
Almost 4 months ago my wife (26F) and I(29M) had our first child and we've been very low particular about who has been around him. Now that we are more comfortable around our son ourselves we are open to having friends and family come around a bit more. Over Memorial Day weekend, we planned a pool party/cookout and invited a lot of friends and family to meet our son.
Many of them met him for the first time. My brother (25M) lives a 3-4 hour drive away and has not met our son. He has not met his nephew because his work schedule is fairly seasonal and his job slows down significantly in May. Pre-baby we held pool parties frequently and he'd regularly drive into town for them with his German Shepard.
I'm indifferent about his dog, I'd never want the responsibility of one myself, but his dog is fine. He'd always ask about bringing his dog to parties and I laid down some rules for him. He had to clean up after it, it stayed outside, and it wasn't allowed in the pool. Outside of 1 or 2 instances over the years we've had no problems. Now the issue here is that I don't want his dog to come over anymore because of our son.
I informed him ahead of time of this new rule and he was pissed. He says everyone loves his dog and it's never been an issue. I told him things are different now. We have a young kid. I told him I've only ever seen his dog around adults, never children. It's not worth the risk for me, if god forbid something happened it would destroy our relationship. I asked him if he could leave the dog at home this time.
He called me an a#$hole and said he wasn't coming. You are going to pass on meeting your nephew because I won't allow your dog anymore? You can't go to one party without him? He said it's the principal of it all and it's bulls@#t that I've changed up the rules on him. Well the party came and went and it was great, but we are still having issues.
I got tons of questions about my brother and told them he had to be with his dog this weekend and left it at that. I was mad he wasn't there and I think people could tell when discussing him. AITA for my new rule?
DogsReadingBooks wrote:
NAH. You’re a new parent. Of course, you’re worried about your kid. He’s not an a@#hole for deciding not to come, though. He lives far away. He’d have to leave his dog for a long time.
jrm1102 wrote:
NAH - Your house, your rules. Do I think you're overreacting? Yes. But it's still your house and up to you to decide. I'm not going to blame him for being pissed and not going either.
No_Construction_3311 wrote:
I was all set on NAH until you say at the end that you’re mad at him. I think you are fine to be paranoid about dogs at this stage of your kid’s life. I think he is reasonable to not want to leave his dog home alone for 10+ hours. To be mad at each other and refuse to see the others’ viewpoint pushes me really close to E S H. You both need to show some empathy.
notsureabouotthis wrote:
YTA. You can make any rules you want, but when he chooses to follow your rules and not come and not bring his dog, you don't get to be mad at him.
PumpKiing wrote:
NTA. Your house, your rules. A party is not the best place for a dog and a small child to meet for the first time. There's already so much excitement around and it's easy for the pup to get riled up and hurt the kiddo on accident.
If both you/your partner and your brother are willing, it'd be best to see how the pup acts around your kid in a quiet controlled environment. Based on that interaction you and your partner can decide if you're comfortable with dogs at future parties.
Clearly, no one can agree on this one, as it's a heated topic and a heated situation. Hopefully, for the sake of their relationship, OP and his brother are able to see eye-to-eye in the future.