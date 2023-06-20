Man tells brother he can't bring dog to baby nephew's party, he says 'I'm not coming.'

People are deeply protective of their dogs and babies, and when those two butt heads, things can get ugly.

Ideally, pet-free parents and child-free pet owners would be able to relate to each other when it comes to the intense love they have, and the weight of caregiving responsibilities, but it doesn't always pan out that way.

In a popular post on the AITA subreddit, a man asked if he was wrong for telling his brother he can't bring his dog to their cookouts while his kid is a baby.

He wrote:

AITA for not allowing dogs anymore at my cookouts?