Parent gets in yelling match with dog owner letting unleashed dog on kids' playground.

There are no two forces more unstoppable than a mad parent and a mad dog parent.
When they cross paths and engage in battle, the conflict will not diminish until one is declared a winner. Or at least, until they wear themselves out arguing.
They wrote:
AITA for getting angry at a dog owner who wouldn't leave the playground?
I take my 3-year-old son to the playground a few times a week. He loves the swings and the slides. Today there was a dog owner with a 10-15 pound dog at the playground. Never seen this guy before. He was letting him play on all the equipment. I don't think he had a kid with him. There were a few kids using the equipment including my son. Some of the kids were playing with the dog.