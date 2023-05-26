Parent gets in yelling match with dog owner letting unleashed dog on kids' playground.

There are no two forces more unstoppable than a mad parent and a mad dog parent.

When they cross paths and engage in battle, the conflict will not diminish until one is declared a winner. Or at least, until they wear themselves out arguing.

In a popular post on the AITA subreddit, a parent asked if they were wrong for getting angry at a dog owner who wouldn't leave the playground.

They wrote:

AITA for getting angry at a dog owner who wouldn't leave the playground?