Woman's ex wants her to be the surrogate for the woman he cheated with. AITA?

That was 5 years ago and I am now in a much better place physically and mentally. Me and Harry co parent our daughter and he is engaged to the woman he cheated on me with which stung but i got over it. They have 2 kids together but once his fiancé had their second child she found out due to complications with the births, she couldn’t have more kids.

They were both crushed and I sympathised with them mainly out of trying to keep peace for my daughter. 2 days ago I got sent a message from Harry’s fiancée asking me if we could meet at a local cafe. To me, this was odd as we never really spoke unless at parties and gatherings for a few minutes but I usually spoke to Harry regarding everything else.