Woman outraged when sister calls her son a 'sad beige baby,' kicks her out. AITA?

I’m having a hard time saying YTA because I love sad beige accent lady and this is definitely something I would struggle to refrain from making a joke about. You probably shouldn’t insult your sister if you don’t have that kind of relationship but I still LOL’d a tad.

MapleTheUnicorn

Yta - apologize and maybe try and learn something from this.

yesnomaybenotso

YTA. Your family has an inside joke at the expense of your sister? Thats rude af. Your sister clearly has some issues dealing with her emotions for her to spill the wine, but I have a feeling her family brings out the worst in her.