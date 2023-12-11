'AITA for telling a co-worker it's idiotic to give her twins almost identical names?' UPDATED

A bunch of people laughed and a bunch immediately looked away. After she left, I got a few text messages saying it's not my place to comment on people's choice of name. Am I the ahole for saying that that is a terrible naming idea?

Edit: No, they don't have middle names, she wanted their names to be like "Tom Tom, or Jay Jay". This is apparently not the first round of negative feedback she has had. We are on good terms, we have worked together across three companies over 12 years, she just said "it'll grow on you". The names both pronounced "Sean" like "Shawn".

What do you think? Was he wrong to say something?

This is what top commenters had to say about it:

