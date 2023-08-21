Woman names daughter after sister's bully, says her 'childish trauma' isn't her baby's problem. AITA?

I wasn't there for the whole thing but my mom and oldest brother apparently told her that she had every right to name her child whatever they wanted, but that they felt she was very unfair to me, and that she had to understand what I had been through was something they would never fully grasp.

Mom said she is an adult and old enough to accept that people have feelings and sometimes those feelings will matter more than other's feelings. My sister contacted me directly after a few weeks of our family not coming around.

She said it was all my fault and that I should have been the one to say something positive about the name, that I could have turned the tide with the family. I told her that was a name tied up with a lot of trauma for me.