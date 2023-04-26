Woman warns cousin not to name her baby 'Karen,' 3 year AITA saga ensues. UPDATED

Memes can be, well, mean.

One woman shared an volitile family fight she shared with her beloved cousin that ended up becoming a very emotionally intense few years.

The OP was so excited for her cousin to give birth to her first baby girl. She had been the Maid of Honor in her cousin's wedding. They were very close.

At her cousin's baby shower, she revealed that she planned to name her daughter Karen. This mother-to-be was not very active on the internet and the OP felt she should tell her that the name Karen had taken on and unfortunate, but well-known, new meaning in the online community. The discussion became a huge family rift that the OP shared on Reddit over three years.

AITA for raining on my cousin's parade regarding the name she picked out for her baby?

LightningStr