Woman names son after her grandfather, even though he begged her not to. AITA?

One woman was shocked when her sister wanted to name her son after their grandfather. She wasn't shocked because they weren't close. They both loved their grandfather very much. She was shocked because their grandfather had specifically asked her not to name her son after him. Her son learned this story and picked a new name for himself that no one was happy with.
When my sister was pregnant with her oldest she told grandpa if baby was a boy, she would name her son Arnold after him.
Grandpa told her not to saddle her son with an old man name and told her to go find something nicer, even if it wasn't an honor for him, because in 78 years he never loved his name and he'd hate to be blamed for another generation being saddled with it.