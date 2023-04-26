Woman names son after her grandfather, even though he begged her not to. AITA?

Respecting your elders can mean different things to different people.

One woman was shocked when her sister wanted to name her son after their grandfather. She wasn't shocked because they weren't close. They both loved their grandfather very much. She was shocked because their grandfather had specifically asked her not to name her son after him. Her son learned this story and picked a new name for himself that no one was happy with.

AITA for telling my sister that grandpa warned her?

BoatSomeSum

When my sister was pregnant with her oldest she told grandpa if baby was a boy, she would name her son Arnold after him.