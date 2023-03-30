Woman names child after a South Park character. AITA? (plus reader baby names)

What's in a name?

Well, turns out, a lot. One woman shared with Reddit that she planned to name her son Marvin, after the South Park character 'Starvin Marvin.' Some readers were angry and thought this was offensive. Others were delighted and felt better about their odd child names and even more people pitched some very unusual alternatives.

AITA for naming my baby Starvin Marvin? (a character from south park)

u/Ok-Violinist-2213

I, 34F, am having a little boy with my, 35M, husband. We have recently been deciding on names and we both happen to love south park. Here is where I might be TA, We couldn’t decide on a name from the show that we both liked besides Marvin. AKA starvin Marvin from season one episode eight.