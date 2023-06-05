Woman's cousin asks to change cat's name for her baby, she says 'I had it first.'

One woman was surprised when her pregnant cousin demanded that she change the name of her cat so tht she could use it for her unborn child. She wonders if she is being too stubborn or if her cousin is being ridiculous.
So I recently adopted a wonderful sweetie of a shelter cat named Millie. That’s the name that the shelter gave her, I thought it it suited her and she responds to it, so I didn’t change it.
The other week, my pregnant cousin “Carrie” (who I’m moderately close to) posted a list of potential baby names on her social media and Millie was on the list. I commented to remind her of my cat’s name, and she DMed me to ask me to change Millie’s name because she and her fiancé really liked that name for their daughter.