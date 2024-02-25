Woman's bestie says husband chose their baby's name because he isn't over her. AITA?

She told us we were copying her, my husband was still in love with her and that's why he wanted to use it (they dated briefly for like 2 months before he even knew me, broke up because she found out she was 6 months pregnant with her ex).

I told her I have loved the name since I was 14 and I would not be changing it just because she announced her child's name first. I also told her I didn't appreciate the accusations and it wasn't a big deal we both liked the same name.

She has berated us trying to get us to change our son's name ever since we told her. We told her we are set on it and would not be changing it, and if she continued to harass us we would cut contact with her.