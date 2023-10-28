Woman cancels baby shower after brother's hurtful miscarriage joke. AITA? (Update)

"Small Update"

Exotic-Suspect-411

I've been reading a lot of the comments and I would like to thank everyone who gave their support and opinion. I will be answering some common questions I’ve been hearing.

1. What was the S. I. L. and families reaction? Everyone did not agree with this comment and the sister in law was pissed he even said something so rude. She texted me how sorry she was in his behalf and she says she totally understands why I made my decision.

2. Did he apologize? He believes he did nothing wrong so he’s standing on his action. While I am upset by his blindness to how this could be hurtful I’m not the kind to argue until I get an apology.