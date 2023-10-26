SIL plans baby shower, OP says, 'you have no idea what you've done.' AITA?

"AITA for telling my SIL she should cancel the baby shower she was planning for me and that would prefer not to have one than have one where she doesn't respect my boundaries?"

SpendOk2589

My husband and I are expecting our first baby in a few months and my SIL offered to throw us a baby shower. I was really in love with the idea and accepted and then my MIL got involved. But my SIL disrespected the one clear boundary regarding the baby shower that I had and she refuses to let it go despite being told by not only me, but MIL and my husband as well.

She insisted that my half siblings should be invited as well as finding bio family from both sides and inviting them. This is an absolutely unacceptable for me. I did not invite them to my wedding and I have not seen or spoken to them in several years. But she's going extremely hard on the "but family" argument.