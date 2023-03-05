Someecards Logo
Woman gives sister 'meaningful' baby shower gift, sister calls her 'cheap.' AITA?

Amanda Hurley
Mar 5, 2023 | 3:35 PM
Baby showers are a classic staple of shows of support for soon-to-be moms.

Sometimes though, they can be a hotbed of stress and frustration. Everyone wants to get the 'cute' gifts and not always the practical ones that might be more appreciated. One woman got in a heated fight after she didn't get the right gift for her sister's baby shower.

AITA for not buying my sister what was on her registry?

LoxerEss

I 29f have a sister 26f. She’s pregnant and recently had a baby shower. She had a registry of things she needed. I didn’t buy anything off of that though, I had ordered custom made onesies with my nieces name on it, and a changing pad.

I don’t have much money, I have a geriatric dog who costs a lot. I thought the gift I gave was cute and meaningful, and that she’d also be getting a lot of other gifts.

