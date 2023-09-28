Woman finds out her friends are avoiding her because they can't stand her baby. AITA?

"AITA for telling my friend her baby is the reason no one wants her around?"

One of my (F24) friends, Anna (F24) had a baby around 6 months back. Our friend group is otherwise childless. All of us used to hang out a lot before the baby was born. The baby changed dynamics because Anna wanted to bring the baby everywhere with her and it's a baby. We tried to plan things around baby to include Anna but it always ended up badly.

We shouldn't drink, because Anna can't drink. We shouldn't be loud because the baby needs to sleep. The icing on the cake is that her baby is extremely fussy and cries all the time. It was just a downer for rest of us. So we started hanging out without Anna and her baby.