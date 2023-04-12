Woman shocked when SIL breastfeeds her newborn, family says it's normal. AITA?

Breastfeeding is a very personal choice for every mother.

So, one woman was shocked to learn that her sister-in-law was breastfeeding her baby. She was completely caught off guard. Her husband didn't see any problem and said it was perfectly normal in his culture.

AITA for refusing to let my sister in law breastfeed my baby?

MillsJay-867

I 32f have a 2 month old baby. I went to training and left her with my partner. My netball training only takes an hour. On my way back from training I called my partner 33m to check in and see if my baby was okay.

He said she was fine and that they just got to my in laws place then said 'if baby cries I can just get my sister to breastfeed her' which I said no to because I wasn't comfortable with that and told him that's my bond with my baby.