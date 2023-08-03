Man shuts down wife's list of 'tacky' baby names, 'these are for a child, not a dog.'

Agreeing on a baby name can be quite an ordeal, especially if you and your partner have radically different naming philosophies.

For some people, a name is an opportunity to get deeply creative, tap into a cultural history, or create something entirely new. For others, they want to pick a tried-and-true name that will ensure their kid has smooth sailing at role call. There's no one-size-fits-all naming philosophy, but if you're going to come to an agreement, there needs to at least be a basic consensus or compromise.

In a popular post on the AITA subreddit, a man asked if he was wrong for telling his wife her baby name ideas are stupid and would make things hard for their future kid.

He wrote:

AITA for rude and dismissive about all of my wife’s baby name ideas?