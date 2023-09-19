Mom won't fly with baby to parents, offers to pay for them, they call her 'disrespectful.'

Is there anything more fun than getting into a stand-off argument with your parents about the logistics of a visit? There's nothing quite like a phone conversation with even more stressful sequels to get you revved up to see the family.

In a popular post on the AITA subreddit, a woman asked if she's wrong for refusing to fly with her baby in order to visit her parents. She wrote:

"AITA for refusing to go on a 10-hour+ flight with my baby?"