Sibling mocks sister's baby name, says 'give him a name that works as an adult.'

In general, it's safest to leave people's parenting choices uncommented on, even the choices they make before the kid has left the womb.

While it can be painful to watch a slow train wreck in real time, people really don't like unsolicited advice from family members, even if the family member is right.

In a popular post on the AITA subreddit, the OP asked if they were wrong for telling their sister to pick a less "cool" baby name.

They wrote:

AITA for telling my sister she needs to name her baby like he will grow up and not give him a "cool" baby name?