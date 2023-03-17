Someecards Logo
ADVERTISING
Sibling mocks sister's baby name, says 'give him a name that works as an adult.'

Sibling mocks sister's baby name, says 'give him a name that works as an adult.'

Bronwyn Isaac
Mar 17, 2023 | 1:01 PM
ADVERTISING

In general, it's safest to leave people's parenting choices uncommented on, even the choices they make before the kid has left the womb.

While it can be painful to watch a slow train wreck in real time, people really don't like unsolicited advice from family members, even if the family member is right.

In a popular post on the AITA subreddit, the OP asked if they were wrong for telling their sister to pick a less "cool" baby name.

They wrote:

AITA for telling my sister she needs to name her baby like he will grow up and not give him a "cool" baby name?

My sister is obsessed with the show Yellowstone. Her husband is willing to do anything to make her happy. They want to name their baby Cowboy. I know I should have kept my mouth shut. It's not my circus or my monkey. I just know the absolute sh*t that kid will go through.

Sources: Reddit
© Copyright 2023 Someecards, Inc
ADVERTISING
Featured Content