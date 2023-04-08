Woman asks to pet stranger's dog, yelled at for ignoring their baby. AITA?

Dog people are not always baby people.

One woman saw a precious puppy when jogging and was elated when the owners said she could pet the furry friend. She was apparently too focused on the dog baby to notice they also had their newborn child with them. This was apparently incredibly insulting to the mother.

AITA for not saying anything about a couple’s baby while petting their dog?

aitapuppyonajog

Yesterday, when I (24F) went for a morning jog in the park, I saw a couple walking one of the most adorable puppies I have ever seen in my life!

The puppy locked eyes with me, and that was it—wagging her tail, tongue out, smiling, trying to pull the husband in my direction. I paused my jog and ran over to ask if I could say hello, and they said of course, the puppy wouldn’t have allowed me not to lol