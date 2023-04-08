Woman asks to pet stranger's dog, yelled at for ignoring their baby. AITA?

One woman saw a precious puppy when jogging and was elated when the owners said she could pet the furry friend. She was apparently too focused on the dog baby to notice they also had their newborn child with them. This was apparently incredibly insulting to the mother.
Yesterday, when I (24F) went for a morning jog in the park, I saw a couple walking one of the most adorable puppies I have ever seen in my life!
The puppy locked eyes with me, and that was it—wagging her tail, tongue out, smiling, trying to pull the husband in my direction. I paused my jog and ran over to ask if I could say hello, and they said of course, the puppy wouldn’t have allowed me not to lol
I love dogs, so I was in heaven. I spent several minutes on the ground with her getting all kinds of love and affection and asking her owners her name, how old, etc. She also happened to be the same breed as the dog I grew up with who passed away a few weeks ago, a golden retriever who was my best friend, so this was especially comforting for me.