Woman asks coworker to leave her alone after she makes scene at baby shower. UPDATED 2X.

Asserting boundaries can be really uncomfortable, but it's extra hard to do when you're pregnant and it's normalized to "feel the baby" or ask invasive questions. Sadly, some people will take a simple assertion of boundaries as some sort of attack.

In a popular post on the AITA subreddit, a woman asked if she was wrong for telling her coworker to leave her alone after her baby shower. She wrote:

"AITA for telling my coworker to leave me alone after my baby shower?"

I (F31) am 32 weeks pregnant with mine and my husband's first child. I've been coworkers/friends with Claire (F36) since I joined the company five years ago. We've always been quite close but I've been getting increasingly annoyed with her while I've been pregnant and it all came to blows at my baby shower last week.