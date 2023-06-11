Mom shamed by woman for breastfeeding in her car, infant spits milk at her.

This happened when our oldest (now in her 20s) was a baby.
I was laid off from my job 2 days before I gave birth to our first child. Believe me when I tell you, it was financially rough, but the five months that I had at home with her were pretty awesome.
I breast-fed both of our children (this is not a pro or con breastfeeding post so don’t come for me) and felt that as long as I was covered, I could feed my child anywhere I wanted to. I breast-fed in malls, restaurants, church, doctor’s offices, you name it. And yes, this is not the only Karen story I have about breast-feeding. But this is one of the funniest.
So picture it, it’s a beautiful fall afternoon and my daughter and I have headed to the park to go for a walk. But just as we arrive, my daughter decided that she was a little peckish. I pulled her out of her car seat, climbed into the passenger seat, roll down the windows, and started feeding my kid.
This wasn’t the first time I had found myself in the car feeding my kid so I had a stack of magazines that I would pull out to thumb through while my kid ate. I should mention that my kid was a sipper so breast-feeding took a minute.
Now I had parked my van so the front was facing a grouping of trees. To see in my window, you had to walk over to the van. I was trying to be respectful and park in the shade. Okay, mostly the shade part.
We had been sitting there for awhile before I hear “ahem” outside my window. I look up and there is this stern woman glaring at us. The woman, let’s just call her Karen, proceeds to tell me that I am sexually assaulting my child by breast-feeding her. Say what now?
I was completely stunned, and as I was trying to come up with a response, DD pulls herself off of my breast and blows a raspberry at Karen. DD wasn’t making a comment. She was just trying to clean out the extra milk in her mouth, but it was funny as hell to see this woman shocked face when my kid can basically spit at her for insulting her mom.
I don’t remember exactly what I said after that, it probably was something along the lines of what she said, but I do remember laughing my ass off as Karen walked away.
Don’t come for my kid, she’ll get you every time.
Good lord! SA?!! Does she realize we’re mammals?
I too breastfeed whenever and wherever for the most part. One of the most embarrassing was at a park. Beautiful day. Got in a nice walk. Sit down on a bench. Legs uncrossed. Start nursing.
People kept giving me looks and I was ready for a fight about breastfeeding in public. No one says anything though. Get home. Realize I have a noticeable hole in my pants along the thigh creeping to the center.
It amazes me how many people interpret breast-feeding sexually. They're really disgusting people.
I've realized through the years of all the posts and videos recording crazy batsh*t behavior... They don't actually believe that sh*t. They just want to start something. They're sad and don't get enough attention so they bring attention to themselves. To try it on a breastfeeding woman is some real coward behavior. What a dirtbag.
I’ve seen a few of those around sadly. I have no idea what’s wrong with some people or why they think mammary glands are for, but oh well.