Mom shamed by woman for breastfeeding in her car, infant spits milk at her.

This wasn’t the first time I had found myself in the car feeding my kid so I had a stack of magazines that I would pull out to thumb through while my kid ate. I should mention that my kid was a sipper so breast-feeding took a minute.

Now I had parked my van so the front was facing a grouping of trees. To see in my window, you had to walk over to the van. I was trying to be respectful and park in the shade. Okay, mostly the shade part.

We had been sitting there for awhile before I hear “ahem” outside my window. I look up and there is this stern woman glaring at us. The woman, let’s just call her Karen, proceeds to tell me that I am sexually assaulting my child by breast-feeding her. Say what now?