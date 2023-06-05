Wife calls hubby 'disgrace to the family' for not naming daughter Princess. AITA?

A blindsided and frustrated father-to-be came to Reddit to ask:

'AITA (Am I the a-hole) for telling my wife I won’t let her name our daughter after her mother?'

u/clint_weaver writes:

For context, I, 32 male, and my wife, 28 female, found out that we are expecting in January of this year. Recently, at one of her ultrasound appointments, we found out that we are having a baby girl.

A few nights ago my wife and I began to talk about possible baby names. She mentioned her mother, Ana, and asked me how I would feel if our daughter inherited her name.

I told her that I loved that idea, not only because Ana is a pretty name, but because my wife is Puerto Rican and I know how important it would be to her family if we carried on her mothers name since it has been in the family for ages.

Sounds like the perfect name!