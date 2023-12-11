Babysitter calls cops on parents for being over three hours late, dad screams at her. UPDATED 2X.

When you're expecting someone to arrive, and don't hear from them for hours - it's reasonable to get concerned. What you do with that concern, however, can be a tough call.

In a popular post on the AITA subreddit, a teen asked if she was wrong for calling the police when the parents she babysits for were hours late to arrive home. She wrote:

"AITA for calling the police when the parents I babysit for were late?"

I (16f) sometimes babysit on weekends. My mom's coworker needed a babysitter, and she gave him my number. I agreed to babysit 3 kids from 2 pm till 8.30 pm. Because the parents had some party to get to. It went okay. But the parents didn't get back at 8.30. At 9 I tried calling him, but he didn't pick up. I texted a few times. At 9.30 I tried calling again. And again at 10. And 10.30.