Babysitter gets family blacklisted after experiencing 'night from hell.'

Babysitting is one of the hardest jobs out there, but experienced babysitters and nannies often don't get the credit they deserve. While there can certainly be "easy" babysitting gigs where you snack and watch TV while a child sleeps, a lot of gigs involve full-on parenting responsibilities for someone else's child - which can quickly get stressful and complex.
When parents underpay babysitters, disregard their concerns, or aren't transparent about their child's needs, it can be incredibly stressful for both the child and caretaker.
She wrote:
AITA for getting a family blacklisted by all their local babysitters?
I've recently taken up babysitting to make some extra money while I'm studying at college. It's a lot of fun and I love kids so it's no hardship for me while I've had a few bad experiences it's nothing that I've not been able to handle until a few days ago. I was babysitting for a couple while they went out to celebrate their anniversary.