Babysitter gets family blacklisted after experiencing 'night from hell.'

Babysitting is one of the hardest jobs out there, but experienced babysitters and nannies often don't get the credit they deserve. While there can certainly be "easy" babysitting gigs where you snack and watch TV while a child sleeps, a lot of gigs involve full-on parenting responsibilities for someone else's child - which can quickly get stressful and complex.

When parents underpay babysitters, disregard their concerns, or aren't transparent about their child's needs, it can be incredibly stressful for both the child and caretaker.

In a popular post on the AITA subreddit, a woman asked if she's wrong for getting a family blacklisted by other babysitters after a night from hell.

She wrote:

AITA for getting a family blacklisted by all their local babysitters?