Mom backs out of babysitting after finding out 'friend' left her out of girl's day plans.

Few things feel more like a trap than someone asking if you're free, only to bombard you with a massive request.
The leading question 'are you free __day' is often assumed to be a precursor for a fun invitation, not a massive errand or favor. And yet, some people love to bait and switch others into favors.
She wrote:
AITA for backing out of babysitting a friend’s kids at the last minute?
I feel like I can admit that I am one of TAs in this situation but I guess I want to know if it’s justified or not? So a week ago, I got a phone call from someone I would consider a friend. We’re not super close, but we’re friendly, and get together with the same group of friends a lot.