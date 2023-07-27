Mom accuses 16yo babysitter of trying to seduce her husband; he apologizes. UPDATED

I’m 16F. Since 2021 I’ve done babysitting in order to get a little cash during the summer and school year, and it’s been great. My most common client is Jen 33F, her husband Nate 35M and their three kids, Joy 9F, Dylan 6M and Paige 4F
I’ve been babysitting for them for about 10 months, and I’ve gotten to know them very well, so since summer started I’ve become more like a nanny for them. I’m there from about 8 am to 6 pm monday to thursday, and sometimes I work on weekends when they need extra help. The kids are all nice and usually behave.
I thought that everything was going well until this past monday. Nate works from home half of the time but he doesn’t like to be bothered (he works in IT) so I try to take them out on the days he’s there. On monday we went out to the park, and on the way home we stopped for ice cream because it was hot out and I wasn’t just gonna get ice cream for myself.
I know what flavors Jen and Nate like so I thought it would be nice to bring Nate a cone since he’d be done working by the time we got back. So I did, and he seemed to appreciate it. Jen did not. On monday night, after I already went home she called and started cussing me out, calling me a wh$%e and a b#%ch and accusing me of trying to steal Nate from her.
She said that she noticed the way that we looked at and talked to each other when I went to the zoo with them earlier this month, which was weird because we just talked about naruto and demon slayer for most of the trip when we weren’t talking about animals and the ninja turtles with the kids.
She said that she was willing to ignore it and my outfit that day at first, but that I went too far by bringing him home a gift. Keep in mind IT WAS A $4 ICE CREAM CONE, I mean wtf? She said that she knew what I was doing, that Nate is her man and he’d never go for trash like me, then told me not to come back because if I did she’d make me regret it.
I was near hysterics crying by the time she stopped cussing me out. I didn’t really know what else to do so I texted Nate and told him everything she said. I also told him that I would no longer be babysitting for them. He told me he’d handle it but I didn’t hear back.
Well Jen texted me this morning and apologized. I guess that Nate either completely flipped out on her or she realized that she’d have to quit her job if she couldn’t find a babysitter, because she completely changed her tune.
She said that she was ‘mistaken’ before, and that she was reading into things because she was stressed from work, and she asked me if I would consider coming back. I said no because of how uncomfortable I felt with her now.
She asked me again, saying that the kids missed me yesterday and I’d be putting them all in an awkward position if I didn’t come back, but I still said no. Then she accused me of not caring about the kids, so I stopped replying. AITA?
I have told my parents already, they have Jen’s number and said that if she contacted me again they’d talk to her.
I was wearing shorts and a shirt with Itachi from naruto on it so it wasn’t revealing.
Nate hasn’t showed any weird behavior towards me ever, so I don’t think he’s the problem
ElderberryOwn666 writes:
Don't babysit for them anymore, this is way to weird, starting by the fact you are underaged!. And also she already showed her true colors, don't stick around to find out how worse she can get.
bbysitterblues OP responded:
I don’t plan on going back but I do feel bad for putting them in an awkward spot with their kids. I do really miss the kids and I was going to take them to see ninja turtles next week, so the sudden change must be hard for them
Accomplished-Emu-591 writes:
You aren't the one who put them in 'an awkward spot.'
IDontCareNotSorry writes:
NTA. Please, please put that family in your rear view mirror. Jen was f&^%ed up flipping out on you. Nate was no better confessing her sins to your father. I’m sure you will be able to get a new income stream in short order.
One-Radio4845 writes:
Honestly if Jen really cares about the kids’ relationship with you, triple your price and set up some boundaries (Jen not being present while you are there/Jen not interacting with you at all etc.).
I did something similar once with a neighbor after an incident since I desperately needed the money and had been with the kids almost half their life. Everything went well until I moved out of my parents place. We play video games together a lot and I still visit those kids every once in a while.
bbysitterblues OP responded:
That sounds like a dream come true, I don’t know if I’ll ever do that because I still feel uncomfortable with the idea of going back but I’m happy that it worked out for you!
Scared-Accountant288 writes:
NTA.... I TRULY SERIOUSLY do not understand women who are like this....like where is that insane insecurity coming from? Like calm down lizard brain
Fantastic-Focus-7056 writes:
NTA and do not under any circumstances go back, no matter what she might offer in terms of more money or whatever.
Her reaction, to a 16 year old no less, was completely out of proportion and honestly, psycho. I wouldn't feel comfortable working for someone like that. If you haven't yet, inform your parents of everything that happened. If she keeps texting/calling you, ask your parents to pick up and tell her to leave you alone.
bbysitterblues OP responded:
That’s what my dad said lol, he said that she was an insecure nut. Him and my mom do have her number in case of emergencies and he said that if she contacted me again they would talk to her
Dad just got off the phone with Nate. He called to apologize on Jen’s behalf and his own, but he also wanted to talk with my parents about the situation personally because of what Jen said.
Turns out most of you (including my dad) were right: Jen was just being an insecure nut. Nate told my dad that Jen was unfaithful in the past, but they decided to work things out for the sake of their kids. So she was just projecting I guess.
I thought that she had singled me out in particular because of the phone call, but from what Nate said to Dad, she’s also done this with one of their friends since then and I was just caught in the crossfire.
Apparently chasing me away was the last straw because of the allegation and because Paige had a meltdown when I didn’t come over yesterday or today. I don’t know what else is going on with them, and to be honest I don’t really want to know because Jen is PSYCHO.
He told my dad that he’s sorry I got roped into their family business, and that he understands why I don’t want to babysit for them anymore. I’m still bummed that I can’t say goodbye to the kids, but I guess it’s for the best. I’m going to see ninja turtles with my parents and bestie next week, but for now I’m going to go back to watching madoka magica. Thank you everyone for the advice and the support!
Final edit: I’m logging off of this account for good now since my problem is solved and I plan to move on with my life. I wanted to thank all of you here on reddit for all of the support and advice! I won’t forget the nice people I talked to today. P.S. WATCH DEMON SLAYER!!